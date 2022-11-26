Fairborn still considering aggregation options on energy rates

State law grants jurisdictions the authority to pool the buying power of residents and small businesses to negotiate for favorable rates for electricity or natural gas, records show.

Several area communities – including Englewood, Riverside, Trotwood and Vandalia – approved November ballot issues approving aggregation. Fairborn voters passed similar measures several years ago, Adkins said.

When Fairborn launches its program will depend on the rates and require city council’s approval, but he said it will likely be in 2023.

“You don’t want to get into a plan for a year or a year and half and be locked in at a price” when rates could drop later in the year, Adkins said.

When the program launches, all eligible residents will receive an opt out letter in the mail detailing the contract information, according to the city.

Residents will have 21 days to notify the city if they choose to opt out. Without notifying the city, they would be enrolled in plan, Adkins said.

But “any time after that they find a plan that would be better for them, they can opt off of our plan at any time,” he added.

Customers can visit: https://energychoice.ohio.gov/ to explore additional provider options outside of aggregation.