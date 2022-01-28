Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairborn superintendent Lolli going on medical leave

The superintendent of Fairborn City Schools, Gene Lolli, thanked taxpayers during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fairborn High School on Monday, June 7, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

caption arrowCaption
The superintendent of Fairborn City Schools, Gene Lolli, thanked taxpayers during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fairborn High School on Monday, June 7, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News
By Jeremy P. Kelley
37 minutes ago
Longtime district employee Gayheart will serve as interim superintendent

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli will take a leave of absence for four to six weeks beginning Feb. 16, due to surgery for kidney cancer, district officials said Friday.

Amy Gayheart, the school district’s director of classified personnel and educational services, will serve as acting superintendent while Lolli is out. Gayheart has worked in Fairborn schools for more than 20 years, with previous roles including English teacher and high school principal.

Explore2018: Lolli hired to replace North as long-term superintendent

District officials said Lolli met with his administrative team and sent an email to district staff on Friday morning about the news. A notification also was sent to Fairborn school families.

“My hope is to have a successful surgery and to be back to work soon, and I know that the district will be in good hands,” Lolli said in a statement.

Lolli previously served as superintendent of Springboro schools. He came to Fairborn as high school principal in 2012 and took over as Fairborn superintendent in summer 2018.

In Other News
1
Partnership to make more COVID rapid tests available to Ohioans
2
Ohio put nearly $2 billion on table for Intel investment
3
JobsOhio backs Connor Group expansion with $800K
4
Woman killed, man in serious condition following Bath Twp. crash
5
MEET THE ‘HAMILTON’ CAST: Pierre Jean Gonzalez embraces his shot

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top