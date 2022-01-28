Fairborn superintendent Lolli going on medical leave

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli will take a leave of absence for four to six weeks beginning Feb. 16, due to surgery for kidney cancer, district officials said Friday.
Amy Gayheart, the school district’s director of classified personnel and educational services, will serve as acting superintendent while Lolli is out. Gayheart has worked in Fairborn schools for more than 20 years, with previous roles including English teacher and high school principal.
District officials said Lolli met with his administrative team and sent an email to district staff on Friday morning about the news. A notification also was sent to Fairborn school families.
“My hope is to have a successful surgery and to be back to work soon, and I know that the district will be in good hands,” Lolli said in a statement.
Lolli previously served as superintendent of Springboro schools. He came to Fairborn as high school principal in 2012 and took over as Fairborn superintendent in summer 2018.
