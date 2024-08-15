Fairborn woman sentenced to prison in Miami County arson case

Howard is one of three people charged in the arson. She initially was charged with additional offenses of conspiracy and tampering with evidence, which were dismissed as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors recommended a term of three to five years.

Defense lawyer Joe Lucas said this was Howard’s first felony conviction. Howard said she took responsibility for her actions.

Judge Stacy Wall said she was ordering the five years as the minimum sentence because the fire caused a substantial amount of financial damage and Howard set two fires as part of organized criminal activity with others who said the motivation was a drug debt.

“The drug debt appeared to be about $2,000. Damage from the arson was 100 times that,” Wall said.

Howard was ordered to pay $19,580 restitution for vehicles damaged in the fire. A request by the victims for attorney fees for those working with the insurance company on the house fire was not granted. Civil action can be filed on that restitution, if needed, Wall said.

With the conviction, Howard will be required to register annually as an arson offender.

A sheriff’s office report stated evidence showed a Molotov cocktail was used in a first attempt to set the house on fire between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6. The second fire happened late on Sept. 6 and destroyed the residence. Investigators said the fire was not a rekindle of the earlier fire but a separate incident.

Also pleading to aggravated arson in the case was Joseph Kelch, 30, of Greenville. He pleaded to aggravated arson. His sentencing is pending. Charges against Stephanie Cahill, 38, of Fairborn are pending.

