Fairground upgrades sought to add new revenue streams

--- Upgrade and connect two fairground buildings that would allow for a livestock exhibition show ring and provide square footage for rental revenue.

--- Upgrade its campground, adding a dump station and restrooms that would allow the fairgrounds have a licensed campground to help provide additional revenues.

--- Improve drainage and large truck and semi-trailer parking on the east side of the fairgrounds to allow for more rental opportunities.

--- Amusement/vendor area power upgrades to eliminate the need for generator power during fair week and other track events.

“Not only will these enhancements benefit the farm businesses and the agricultural base businesses in our region, but it will also provide economic development and educational opportunities for an underserved area of our region and bring business to the West Dayton area. The events and fair generate significant business and enhancements to the surrounding areas and the fairground facilities are used for educational as well as a recreational venue for the region. The facility upgrades will provide a significant revenue source for the MCAS and provide financial sustainability. In addition, the fairgrounds serve a key role in disaster preparedness as an emergency staging area for Montgomery County and FEMA, these improvements will be available for the use of all first responders during emergency and disaster situations,” the organization said in its application.

The county’s farm bureau said it supported the upgrades.

“We firmly believe these enrichments to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds would cultivate success for future growth opportunities,” said Steve Berk, president of the Montgomery County Farm Bureau, in a letter of support for the PDAC process.