Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?

As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows.
Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
This year the ODNR Division of Forestry is expecting fall colors to reach their peak in mid to late October. The state looks at variables such as sunlight, temperature, wind and rainfall to estimate the intensity and longevity of leaf color, according to ODNR.
“The supply of water from above average rainfall this year should have the trees healthy and ready to put on a color show with brilliant oranges and blazing yellows,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “It is still early in the season, but northern Ohio is already starting to see some changes in the tree canopies. Be on the lookout for black gums and buckeyes that are usually the first tree species to show their fall colors as well as poison ivy and Virginia creeper which show deep hues of red.”
Parts of west central and southwest Ohio are also starting to see colors change, according to the Ohio Fall Color Progress Map.
