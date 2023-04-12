Famed Dayton business owner Harold Rieck died Monday at 96

Herman Rieck started a small business on Wayne Avenue in the 1890s. The company installed sheet metal roofing and furnaces around the city, and Herman Rieck became famous for speedy service — flying through the streets on horse and wagon.

In 2015, Harold Rieck sold his shares in Rieck Services after six decades with the company to spend time with family and to focus on his philanthropic work.

Rieck Services, a commercial mechanical contractor at 5245 Wadsworth Road, was sold to four members of the company’s board of directors, who purchased shares from Rieck and Vice President Larry Cottle at the time.

“For more than 120 years, the Rieck family has led the business, beginning with Harold’s great-grandfather Herman F. Rieck,” Chief Execurive Doug Mayse said in 2015. “Harold is the fourth generation of the Rieck family to lead the business and he will continue to serve as a consultant to the board of directors.”

The company, which had more than 200 employees in 2015, provided maintenance and construction services in the areas of heating, air conditioning, ventilation, sheet metal fabrication, temperature controls and energy solutions.

