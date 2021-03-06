Families speak at downtown rally demanding justice for police killings of Black people

Those at the march were also asked to consider supporting a potential Ohio constitutional amendment, “Civil Action for Deprivation of Constitutional Rights Amendment,” which community organizer Cynthia Brown with the Heartbeat Movement said would better hold police accountable.

Organizers are collecting signatures to put the initiative on a future election ballot, Brown said.

Karla Carey, also with Ohio Families Unite Against Police Brutality, said some of the Dayton families who have lost loved ones are not getting the publicity that Cleveland and Columbus families are getting.

“Let me tell you, being in this fight with these families isn’t easy,” she said “It’s an emotional roller coaster, and they will tell you that every time another shooting occurs, that band aid is pulled off their wounds.”

Dion Green, a local activist whose father, Derrick Fudge, was killed in the Oregon District shooting in 2019, attended the event. Green watched as Fudge died in his arms following the shooting. Green said he supports and stands by families who have lost loved ones to police violence.

“We all lost a loved one,” he said. “It’s emotionally draining, and we have to stand together and fight.”