Breaking: Fatal crash in Kettering at major intersection: 1 dead, others hurt

Fatal crash in Kettering at major intersection: 1 dead, others hurt

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A multi-vehicle crash Saturday in Kettering left one person dead and others injured.

Crews responded to reports of the crash at East Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road around 9:43 a.m., according to Kettering Dispatch.

One vehicle was traveling southbound on Shroyer Road approaching the intersection at East Dorothy Lane, where southbound traffic was stopped at a red light, according to Public Information Officer Cynthia James with the Kettering Police Department.

James said the first vehicle did not stop or appear to slow, hitting the stopped traffic at full speed.

She said occupants in two of the vehicles were taken to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

It is unknown how many people in total were injured.

ExplorePHOTOS: Crash on Dorothy Lane slows traffic

A witness at nearby Speedway gas station said an SUV was on Dorothy Lane and sped through the intersection, striking at least one other car before hitting a traffic light controller and then flipping onto its side in a yard.

“At this time, we do not suspect it was OVI related,“ James said. ”The at-fault driver has not been charged with anything yet. The accident investigator’s will be meeting with prosecutors to discuss charges.”

A Facebook post by the Kettering Fire Department said the intersection at East Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road was temporarily closed.

In Other News
1
Pentagon would be tasked with assessing ammo stockpiles for multifront...
2
Miamisburg pub Entropy Brewing Co. set to close
3
Ohio invests $18.7M to tackle homelessness statewide, including local...
4
Troy officials talk parks and recreation projects
5
Butler Twp. rejects proposed 247-home development

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.