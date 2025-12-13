Fatal crash in Kettering at major intersection: 1 dead, others hurt

One vehicle was traveling southbound on Shroyer Road approaching the intersection at East Dorothy Lane, where southbound traffic was stopped at a red light, according to Public Information Officer Cynthia James with the Kettering Police Department.

James said the first vehicle did not stop or appear to slow, hitting the stopped traffic at full speed.

She said occupants in two of the vehicles were taken to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

It is unknown how many people in total were injured.

A witness at nearby Speedway gas station said an SUV was on Dorothy Lane and sped through the intersection, striking at least one other car before hitting a traffic light controller and then flipping onto its side in a yard.

“At this time, we do not suspect it was OVI related,“ James said. ”The at-fault driver has not been charged with anything yet. The accident investigator’s will be meeting with prosecutors to discuss charges.”

A Facebook post by the Kettering Fire Department said the intersection at East Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road was temporarily closed.