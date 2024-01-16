Fatal crashes down in Greene County, slightly down in several other counties

However, the number of fatal crashes for most counties ticked back up post-COVID and into 2022, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

While all local counties saw a small decrease in the total number of crashes of any kind from 2022 to 2023, both Miami County and Clark County saw small increases specifically in fatal traffic crashes compared to 2022.

Greene County had five fatal crashes in 2023, its lowest number in five years, and one-third the total of 15 in 2022, according to data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The fatalities in those five crashes were attributed to speed, alcohol or drugs, and lack of seat belt use, Greene County Public Health said in a statement.

“These deaths, while tragic, and injuries sustained were all preventable. Please ... phones down, avoid all distractions, buckle up, drive sober, and obey all traffic signs and signals,” the organization wrote.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity, according to the state patrol’s website.