Fatal motorcycle crash reported near West Milton

Emergency crews responded to Frederick Garland Road near West Milton after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed that the crash had occurred, but were unable to provide more.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

