Father indicted after 2-year-old boy shot in hand in Dayton

• Indictment: A grand jury indicted Theodore E. Bryant III on one count of endangering children in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Shooting: On Jan. 8, Dayton police went to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a 2 year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound to his left index finger.

Officers determined there was a shooting at an apartment in the 900 block of Neal Avenue and found blood and a bullet hole in a mirror and bedroom wall, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

During the investigation, police learned the boy was at home with his dad and sibling at the time of the shooting.

Bryant said he was sleeping when his son woke him up, indicating his finger was hurt, according to municipal court records.

Bryant took him to the bathroom and tried to rinse the injury. The boy’s mother came home, and they took him to the hospital.

“During an interview with Mr. Bryant, he gave several locations where his firearm was, ultimately stating he kept it in a closet,” an affidavit read. “Mr. Bryant later admitted he put the firearm on the wrong shelf, the third or second shelf, not the top.”

Bryant said the gun was not in a lock box, according to court records.

Crews reportedly found the gun in the closet with dried blood on it.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Bryant is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.