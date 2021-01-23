Father, son and two others indicted on Englewood child sex-related charges

Four Englewood residents, including a father and son, were indicted Friday on child sex-related charges.
Samuel Andrew Quinn, 20, is charged with 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to his indictment by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Quinn was arrested Friday by Englewood police and booked into the Montgomery County Jail following his indictment, jail records show.
His father, 41-year-old James Henry Quinn, along with Michael Andrew Carpentor, 21, and Holly Marie Winters, 42, were indicted on one count each of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor in a case separate from the charges against Samuel Quinn, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.
Samuel Quinn is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile who is now 16 and photographing and recording it on video, Flannagan said.
James Quinn, Carpentor and Winters are accused of recording on video the sexual assault of a juvenile who is now 18, he said. Warrants also were issued Friday for their arrests but as of Friday evening none was in jail.
All four suspects, who live in the same home in Englewood, are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 4 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.