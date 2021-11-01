Father, young son get Saved by the Belt awards

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Geoffrey Freeman said the “Saved by the Belt” program recognizes people whose seat belts saved them from serious injury or death and serves as a positive message to others that seat belts save lives.

Roberts was wearing his seat belt, and 2-year-old Colton was properly secured in a forward-facing child safety seat in the car’s back seat.

“We do believe that the reason they did not sustain serious injuries and/or death was because they had their seat belts on,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Geoffrey Freeman said.

“Buckle up,” Freeman said. “It’s something that just takes a few seconds, but that few seconds could save your life.”