Fathers building stronger connections with children is goal of Montgomer Co. summit

This free Jan. 29 event is a way to share resources, strategies and support for creating meaningful connections with children, according to The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Sinclair Conference Center, located on 444 W. Third St.

The Montgomery County Office of Reentry, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood, Ohio Department of Children & Youth, Dayton Public Schools and other community organizations are expected to collaborate for the summit.

The initiative said participants will hear from experts and take part in panel discussions and breakout sessions covering topics such as the importance of father engagement in afterschool programs, rebuilding relationships after incarceration and more.

“Our Fatherhood Initiative connects fathers to resources that strengthen families and communities,” said Commission President Carolyn Rice. “When fathers are supported and empowered, the impact extends far beyond their own lives; it shapes the future of their children and the community as a whole.”

The Fatherhood Summit brings that goal into action.

“Many fathers we work with want nothing more than the tools and guidance to be the best parents they can be,” said Michael Newsom, Fatherhood Initiative Director. “It is not an easy job, and no one should have to navigate it alone. This summit is about bringing together fathers, families and community partners to provide real support, practical resources and a network of care because when caregivers are strengthened, our entire community benefits.”

The deadline to register is on Monday, and those interested can the visit the website to register and learn more. The URL is https://bit.ly/FatherhoodSummit2026.

