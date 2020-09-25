Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey helps civilians voice their opinions

Permanent, non-seasonal full and part-time civilian employees onboard as of October 2019 are eligible to participate and will receive a link for the survey via an email from OPM. The survey invitation and OPM reminder emails will come from ‘EVAF@OPM.gov.’

To understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the federal workforce, this year’s survey will be a census including questions designed to gather information about how employees have worked together, used tools, received communications, maintained health and safety, employed work/life flexibilities, and more.