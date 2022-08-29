Federal government ending free COVID tests

The Biden administration launched its mail order program in January, offering homes in the U.S. free tests during three different rounds of orders. According to the federal government’s tests website at covid.gov/tests, those orders will be stopped on Friday as “Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

There is still time to order tests before Friday’s deadline, by either visiting covid.gov or calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).