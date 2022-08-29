Federal government ending free COVID tests

The federal government will be suspending its free COVID-19 test orders on Friday, citing a lack of funding.
The Biden administration launched its mail order program in January, offering homes in the U.S. free tests during three different rounds of orders. According to the federal government’s tests website at covid.gov/tests, those orders will be stopped on Friday as “Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”
There is still time to order tests before Friday’s deadline, by either visiting covid.gov or calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).
The Biden Administration has released announcements calling for additional funding from Congress to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the White House said there was an “urgent need” for more funding from Congress. The White House’s statement there was the possibility of fewer vaccines, treatments, and tests for Americans if the federal government did not receive more funding.
In regard to tests, the Biden administration said it could not sustain domestic testing manufacturing capacity and it expects to be unprepared for another surge in testing demands. In June, the White House COVID-19 Response team said it would be reallocating funds for testing to go toward vaccines.
Other low or no-cost testing resources are available through retailers, pharmacies, and health centers. Visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website at coronavirus.ohio.gov/dashboards/other-resources/testing-ch-centers to find testing locations.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also provides additional information on getting reimbursements for over-the-counter COVID tests through individuals’ health plans. Insurance companies are also required to reimburse individuals at a rate of up to $12 per test, according to CMS.
Ohioans are currently testing positive for COVID-19 at a rate between 15-19.9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Much of the Dayton and Springfield area remains at a high level of COVID-19 transmission, including Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Champaign, Darke, and Butler counties. According to the CDC, Warren, Preble, and Miami counties are at a medium level of transmission.
