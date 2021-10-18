dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fewer than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio for 2nd straight day

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
45 minutes ago

Ohio reported 2,810 COVID-19 cases Monday, making it the second day in a row with fewer than 3,000 cases recorded in the state.

On Sunday, Ohio reported a 21-day low of 2,515 daily cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the third time this month fewer than 3,000 cases has been recorded in a day. Last Monday was the first time the state recorded fewer than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases in at least three weeks.

Ohio is averaging 5,038 cases a day in the last three weeks and 4,174 cases a day in the last week.

ExploreMore Ohioans than ever under 50 are dying from COVID-19
ajc.com

The delta variant is continuing to decline in Ohio.

From Sept. 24 through Oct. 9, 54.55% of COVID-19 positive tests that were able to be sequenced were attributed to the delta variant and 45.45% to other variants, according to ODH.

During the previous two-week period the delta variant was detected in 78.39% of the specimens. In August, the delta variant was attributed to as much as 96.8% of the specimens sequenced.

The state uses genomic sequencing on positive COVID-19 PCR test specimens to determine which variants are present in Ohio. To sequence a positive COVID-19 PCR test, there must be enough of a specimen remaining for genomic sequencing and a high enough viral load. Results can lag up to three to four weeks.

ExploreLocal doctors answer readers’ questions: COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women

As of Monday, 3,015 people hospitalized in Ohio had COVID-19, with 875 coronavirus patients in ICUs and 553 on ventilators.

COVID inpatients in Ohio have been decreasing slightly during the last two weeks. On Oct. 5, COVID-19 patients accounted for 13.3% of hospital beds, 20.49% of ICU beds and 13.74% of ventilators. Monday they accounted for 11.6% of Ohio’s hospital beds,18.84% of ICU beds and 11.62% of ventilators, according to ODH.

In the last day, the state recorded 264 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 254 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

ExploreState: Delta surge appears to have plateaued, but too early to declare victory

Nearly 55% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 66.16% of adults and 64.08% of those 12 and older.

More than 51% of residents completed the vaccine, including 61.91% of adults and 59.81% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.

In the last day, 1,968 people received their first dose and 3,307 people finished the vaccine series. More than 5,600 Ohioans received a booster vaccine in the last day.

In Other News
1
Alcohol a factor in crash that seriously injured 2 in Moraine, police...
2
Local doctors answer readers’ questions: COVID vaccine safe for...
3
Jefferson Twp. composting site can go forward after court declines case
4
Sports card business opens in Centerville
5
Ohio leaders react to death of ‘true public servant’ Colin Powell

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top