Fewer than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio for 2nd straight day

From Sept. 24 through Oct. 9, 54.55% of COVID-19 positive tests that were able to be sequenced were attributed to the delta variant and 45.45% to other variants, according to ODH.

During the previous two-week period the delta variant was detected in 78.39% of the specimens. In August, the delta variant was attributed to as much as 96.8% of the specimens sequenced.

The state uses genomic sequencing on positive COVID-19 PCR test specimens to determine which variants are present in Ohio. To sequence a positive COVID-19 PCR test, there must be enough of a specimen remaining for genomic sequencing and a high enough viral load. Results can lag up to three to four weeks.

As of Monday, 3,015 people hospitalized in Ohio had COVID-19, with 875 coronavirus patients in ICUs and 553 on ventilators.

COVID inpatients in Ohio have been decreasing slightly during the last two weeks. On Oct. 5, COVID-19 patients accounted for 13.3% of hospital beds, 20.49% of ICU beds and 13.74% of ventilators. Monday they accounted for 11.6% of Ohio’s hospital beds,18.84% of ICU beds and 11.62% of ventilators, according to ODH.

In the last day, the state recorded 264 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 254 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

Nearly 55% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 66.16% of adults and 64.08% of those 12 and older.

More than 51% of residents completed the vaccine, including 61.91% of adults and 59.81% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.

In the last day, 1,968 people received their first dose and 3,307 people finished the vaccine series. More than 5,600 Ohioans received a booster vaccine in the last day.