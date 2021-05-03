Fewer voters means more polling site changes for Tuesday

An issue voted on by only a part of a precinct, called a split, also resulted in polling location changes in Greene and Montgomery counties. A split is created when another jurisdictional line divides a precinct, said Sarah Greathouse, Montgomery County Board of Elections deputy director.

“Things that tend to create a split are things like police and fire districts, and sometimes school districts. It’s where you just can’t make the lines of all of the overlapping districts and municipalities quite line up with a precinct line,” she said. “There aren’t enough voters to open up that entire polling location, so those people are temporarily transferred to a different polling location just for this election.”

Several polling locations remain temporarily changed in Montgomery and Warren counties because voting is not allowed in nursing homes or senior living facilities due to state coronavirus orders.

Every registered voter with something on the ballot Tuesday received notice of the polling location changes from their board of elections, officials said.

Though far fewer people will be voting than in November, they will see the same COVID-19 safety precautions on Tuesday, said Lyn McCoy, the elections director in Greene County.

“We will have all the PPE. We’ve got hand sanitizer. Our poll workers have gowns and masks and we have masks available for voters who don’t have one,” she said. “People should certainly feel safe to go out and vote.”

Polling location changes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Temporary location changes:

Brookville-A moved to Golden Gate Park – Lieber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville.

Dayton 1-B moved to Stivers High School, 1313 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Dayton 4-D moved to Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.

Dayton 8-A moved to Southview Children and Family Center, 25 Thorpe Road, Dayton.

Dayton 12-B moved to Stivers High School, 1313 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Dayton 15-D moved to Canaan Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Ave., Dayton.

Dayton 23-A moved to Stivers High School, 1313 E. Fifth St., Dayton

German Twp.-A (3) moved to Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Road, Germantown.

Jackson Twp.-B (2) moved to Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Road, Germantown.

Kettering 1-E (2) moved to The Church at Eastmont, 2001 Woodman Drive, Dayton.

Miamisburg 1-A (3) moved to Community Park Learning Center, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg.

Miamisburg 2-A (2) moved to Community Park Learning Center, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg.

Trotwood 2-B moved to Gateway Cathedral Church, 5501 Olive Road, Trotwood.

Trotwood 2-D moved to Gateway Cathedral Church, 5501 Olive Road, Trotwood.

Permanent location changes:

Dayton 12-C moved to Ruskin Elementary School, 407 Ambrose Court, Dayton.

Dayton 12-D moved to Ruskin Elementary School, 407 Ambrose Court, Dayton.

Miami Twp.-D moved to Southbrook Community Church, 9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg.

GREENE COUNTY

Temporary location changes:

Precinct 410-2 moved to Wilberforce University Alumni Multiplex, 1055 Bickett Road., Wilberforce.

Precinct 466-2 moved to Caesarscreek Township Building, 2034 E. Spring Valley-Paintersville Road., Xenia.

MIAMI COUNTY

Permanent location changes:

Troy 2-C moved to Riverside of Miami County, 1625 N. Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

Troy 3-A moved to Troy Baptist Temple, 691 E. Staunton Road, Troy.

Troy 3-B moved to Troy Baptist Temple, 691 E. Staunton Road, Troy.

Troy 3-C moved to Troy Baptist Temple, 691 E. Staunton Road, Troy.

Troy 3-D moved to Riverside of Miami County, 1625 N. Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

WARREN COUNTY

Temporary location changes:

Precinct 31 moved to Armco Park 1223 N. Ohio 741, Lebanon.

Precinct 32 moved to Armco Park 1223 N. Ohio 741, Lebanon.

Precinct 87 moved to Wayne Twp. Administration Building, 6050 N. Clarksville Road, Waynesville.

Precinct 199 moved to South Lebanon Community Center, 10 N. High St., South Lebanon.

Precinct 216 moved to Armco Park, 1223 N. Ohio 741, Lebanon.

Precinct 229 moved to South Lebanon Community Center, 10 N. High St., South Lebanon.

Precinct 234-2 moved to Bellbrook United Methodist Church, 47 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook.

Precinct 234-3 moved to Spring Valley United Methodist Church, 1 W. Walnut St., Spring Valley.

Precinct 235-2 moved to the Wayne Twp. Administration Building, 6050 N. Clarksville Road, Waynesville.

Precinct 236-3 moved to Spring Valley United Methodist Church, 1 W. Walnut St., Spring Valley.

Early in-person voting ends this afternoon

Monday, May 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where to vote early today

Greene County Board of Elections

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Telephone: 937-562-6170 Fax: 937-562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County Board of Elections

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Telephone: 937-440-3900 Fax: 937-440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County Board of Elections

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Telephone: 937-225-5656 Fax: 937-496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County Board of Elections

520 Justice Drive, Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: 513-695-1358 Fax: 513-695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov

Election Day voting

Precinct location polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.