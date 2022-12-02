Fiery crash shuts down I-75 at I-70

A fiery crash this afternoon has shut down Interstate 75 at Interstate 70.
The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. and shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at I-70 and the northbound lanes of I-75 just north of I-70.
The crash reportedly involved two semis and two cars, and one of the semis caught fire.
At least one person was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, according to initial reports.
Tanker trucks from multiple fire departments have been called to assist.
We are working to learn information and will update this report.
