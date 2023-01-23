Final 3 for Oakwood schools superintendent job includes one local educator

OAKWOOD — A Beavercreek administrator is one of three Oakwood superintendent candidates advancing to the next round.
Bobbie Fiori, assistant superintendent at Beavercreek City Schools, joins Worthington City Schools secondary education director Neil Gupta, and Andy Hatton, Upper Arlington Schools associate superintendent for a second round of interviews Tuesday, according to Oakwood.
Others interviewed last week among the 23 applicants from six states included:
•Tyler Alexander, Kettering Fairmont High School principal, 2015-present.
•Maura Horgan, Newark City Schools assistant superintendent, 2021-present.
•Aaron M. Marshall, La Salle High School principal/CEO, 2016-present.
•Nathan S. Schilling, Lansing (Ill.) School District 158 superintendent, 2018-present
• Ashley Lauren Whitely, Wyoming City Schools assistant superintendent, 2018-present.
Oakwood’s search for a long-term successor to Kyle Ramey drew applicants from, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts and North Carolina, said consultant Deb Campbell.
Ramey, who was hired by Oakwood as superintendent in 2013, stepped down Dec. 31 in a move announced several months ago.
Oakwood Director of Educational Services and Human Resources Allyson Couch Is serving as his temporary replacement.
