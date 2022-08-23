BreakingNews
Franklin junior, high school campus evacuated following threat
Find your district: How 30 Dayton-area school districts spent their COVID-19 relief funds

Credit: Eileen McClory

Credit: Eileen McClory

The federal government provided three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to school districts across the nation. The first round, ESSER I, has to be spent by Sept. 30, 2022. The deadline for ESSER II is Sept. 30, 2023. The third round, and by far the largest, has to be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.

Some districts also received money for specific things like homeless students or broadband, but the ESSER money accounts for the largest share of pandemic-related federal aid to schools.

» OUR INVESTIGATION: Digging into how COVID-19 relief funds are being used by area districts

Of the $697 million local traditional school districts received in COVID relief since the beginning of the pandemic, 59% of it came in ESSER III alone.

The Dayton Daily News obtained financial spending data from 30 local school districts to see how money was being spent. Below is what we found.

Click on district name to expand its information.

