Finding a voice: Local grad using poetry to advocate for change

With poetry, she has been able to write about her own experience of being the child of immigrants and bridging being a first-generation American and clinging to her own culture.

“I know there are so many first-generation, American-born children who know the feeling of trying to understand their family members, but there’s some kind of language barrier, or there’s a cultural barrier,” she said.

Jennifer Burgess, Xenia High School English teacher, said Loukssi is able to inspire others.

“What I find most impressive about Hiba is that her confidence, along with her enthusiasm and drive to be involved in our community, is contagious,” Burgess said.

Loukssi is headed to Cornell University in the fall.

Editor’s note: This year’s graduating high school class overcame historic hardships amid the COVID pandemic. Of the thousands of graduates, many stand out for their talent and drive. The Dayton Daily News chose four outstanding graduates from school nominations to feature this year. Pick up Sunday’s newspaper or read our Sunday ePaper for complete graduation coverage.