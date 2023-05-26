Graduation 2023: Stivers student found healing through community and music

Griffin said Quallen-Cooper has grown from a shy student to a confident young adult.

“He has really opened up during his senior year and likes to chat every day before and after class,” Griffin said.

Quallen-Cooper said it helps if people around those hurting can if see they’re struggling and ask about it.

Finding a niche and a community was key for him to find his way out of depression, he said.

“Humans are a social creature,” he said. “We need each other somehow.”

Quallen-Cooper said he plans on taking a gap year before going to trade school, likely to become an electrician. He said he is considering becoming a band director or doing something else musically down the line.