Northmont grad advocates for diversity in arts, STEM

The high-schooler said she was able to get through it by staying busy and knowing the rest of her family was there for her.

“She would check in with us all the time,” Ja Kayla Harris said. “As far as her missing things, that was really sad, but I knew that my other family would be there to support me.”

Her dad, JaVon Harris, stepped up, Ja Kayla Harris said.

Ja Kayla Harris said she has dealt with imposter syndrome as a Black woman interested in STEM fields. But having her family support her helped battle that.

In the fall, Harris is headed to Harvard University on a near-full ride. She plans on majoring in physics but said that may change as she is interested in several different career fields.

