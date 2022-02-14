Fire causes $45K damage to Tipp City home, displaces residents

A fire broke out late Sunday morning near a wood burning stove inside an attached garage used as a bedroom at a Tipp City house.
Smoke was showing when crews responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Bellaire Drive.
The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to the rest of the house. However, the estimated loss was $30,000 to the structure and $15,000 to contents. The damage is primarily smoke damage and the American Red Cross was called to assist the residents who were displaced, according to a release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller.
The fire was determined to be accidental, with the probable cause combustibles too close to the wood burning stove, the release stated.
There were no injuries to residents, their pets or to firefighters.
The West Milton Fire Department, AES, Tipp City Water, Tipp City Police and Tipp City Electric also responded to the fire scene.
About the Author