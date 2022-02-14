Fire causes $45K damage to Tipp City home, displaces residents

Smoke was showing when crews responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Bellaire Drive.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to the rest of the house. However, the estimated loss was $30,000 to the structure and $15,000 to contents. The damage is primarily smoke damage and the American Red Cross was called to assist the residents who were displaced, according to a release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller.