Fire contained to office area at Jefferson Twp. church

An early-morning fire at a Jefferson Twp. church was contained to the office area and isn’t expected to impact church programming.
Jefferson Twp. firefighters responded to Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church at 5370 Dayton-Liberty Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Jefferson Twp. Fire Department Chief Gregory Wilcox said the fire started in a bathroom off an office. Crews kept the fire contained to the office area and were able to knock it down quickly, he added.
The fire did not spread to the worship space.
The fire remains under investigation, but Wilcox said it appears to be accidental.
No one was inside the church at the time. No injuries were reported.
