Fire Department stresses safety during National Fire Prevention Week

Wright-Patterson Fire and Emergency Services is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) – the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years – to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
Wright-Patterson Fire and Emergency Services encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.
The fire department will host a fire truck parade with Sparky leading the way. The parade will be Oct. 10, beginning at noon. The parade will pass through the on-base Brick Quarters, The Woods and the Prairies (see graphics).
WPAFB Prevention Office would like to provide the following fire safety education online activities and games that can be accessed from the safety of the children’s home. All family members will be able to participate and enjoy the following virtual fire safety links:
http://www.firesafekids.org/games.html
https://www.ema.ohio.gov/kids_page/index.htm
http://www.apples4theteacher.com/holidays/fire-safety/
https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Staying-safe/Preparedness/Fire-Prevention-Week
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, contact WPFD Fire Prevention Office at 937-904-3155 or visit: www.nfpa.org/fpw.