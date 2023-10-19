Fire destroys Dayton pancake house; No injuries reported

A Dayton pancake house is considered to be a total loss after heavy flames destroyed the restaurant Thursday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., an employee noticed smoke coming from the roof when they arrived at Legacy Pancake House at 1510 N. Keowee St. to open the restaurant.

“When we got here there were flames coming from the roof around a vent hood,” said Dayton Fire Department District Chief David Grubb.

When firefighters started trying to enter the restaurant to battle flames, part of the roof and vent hood were collapsing, which prevented crews from going inside.

Instead, firefighters remained outside and started defensive fire operations, Grubb said.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The roof was destroyed in the fire and Grubb said the building appears to be a total loss.

“This was kind of a fixture in the city,” he said. “Lots of fire crews have come here in the morning after work for many years. It’s sad to see it gone.”

It’s not clear what caused the fire. Fire investigators have not been able to get inside the restaurant to start their investigation due to the collapsed roof, Grubb said.

The fire closed North Keowee Street between Stanley Avenue and Leo Street.

We will update this story as information is available.

