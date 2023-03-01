X
Fire evacuates Dayton apartment building; crews evaluate some for smoke inhalation

16 minutes ago

Food burning on a stove caused a small fire Wednesday evening that evacuated a Dayton apartment unit and may have led to a few smoke inhalation injuries.

Dayton firefighters responded sometime around 5 p.m. to the 800 block of Riverview Terrace.

About three or four people were being checked for smoke inhalation, but so far no one has been taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

We will update this report once we learn new details.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

