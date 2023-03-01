Fire evacuates Dayton apartment building; crews evaluate some for smoke inhalation

Food burning on a stove caused a small fire Wednesday evening that evacuated a Dayton apartment unit and may have led to a few smoke inhalation injuries.
Dayton firefighters responded sometime around 5 p.m. to the 800 block of Riverview Terrace.
About three or four people were being checked for smoke inhalation, but so far no one has been taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
We will update this report once we learn new details.
In Other News
1
Nationwide rail inspection initiative starts in East Palestine
2
Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus set high temp records for today
3
Woman flown to hospital after crash between vehicle, bicycle in...
4
Washington Twp. leader who just left for Sinclair, switches to Butler...
5
Dayton Public Schools hiring search firm to find new superintendent
About the Author