Firefighter collaborative honored for bravery

When the ladder crew realized they couldn’t rescue Sean from outside the house, they went into the burning home through the window to bring him out safely.

The crew that performed the rescue which included Lieutenant Matt Bakan, Batallion Chief of Harrison Township, Darrin Wiseman, Firefighter Zac Garver and firefighter John Stevens all received Gallantry Awards.

“Sean is not a typical kid; he lives with down syndrome and is mostly nonverbal. The firefighters who rescued him, we owe them a debt of gratitude we can never repay,” said Sean’s father David Watson. “I want all of you to know, all of you that were involved in this rescue you are heroes to us, and we thank you with all our hearts for saving our son’s life.”

The dispatcher, Theresa Clark, received a letter of commendation for managing the 8-minute phone call placed by Watson’s daughter. The medical crew, Lieutenant Matt Fahncke and firefighter Jason Lawler received a unit citation and a letter of commendation. The medical crew went around the back of home upon arrival and were the first to locate where Sean was trapped.

In addition to saving Sean, the crew was able to extinguish the fire with the help of the Trotwood Fire Department and save the Watson’s home.