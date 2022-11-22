Firefighter injured in Fairborn house fire that claims family dog

A mayday call brought in crews from several departments Monday night after kitchen cabinetry fell on a Fairborn firefighter battling a house fire that claimed a family dog.
Residents were in the garage of a Cleary Drive home when they noticed heavy smoke inside the house, said Adam Howard, battalion chief of the Fairborn Fire Department.
When crews arrived, there was light smoke showing from the outside but there was “significant fire” coming from the kitchen, he said.
“While they were putting the fire out there was a collapse of some cabinetry and some of the cabinetry landed on one of our fighters, and it ended up causing a mayday,” Howard said.
Crews from several other departments responded to assist, and the other Fairborn firefighters inside the house were able to pull the injured firefighter to safety. The firefighter’s name was not released, but he was alert and seemed stable when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the battalion chief said.
Firefighters were able to reenter the house and were still able to save a lot of the family’s property.
However, a family dog perished in the fire and a cat was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.
The fire could have been much worse had the homeowners not kept the door closed once they discovered heavy smoke, Howard said.
“That helped keep the fire in check … it kept that oxygen limited going to that fire,” he said.
About the Author