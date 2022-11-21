Mother, baby rescued from 2nd story of burning house in Dayton

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue a mother and baby from the second story window of a burning house in Dayton.
Dayton Fire Department District Chief Andrew Wiley said they received a call around 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue about a structure fire with people trapped.
“A mother was hanging outside the window, looking for help. She had her baby in her arms,” Wiley said. “Crews were able to quickly get ladders up to the second story and remove the mother and her baby.”
The mother and her baby were taken to a local hospital and are both in stable condition, Wiley said.
Crews were able to enter the first floor and extinguish the fire, Wiley said.
Firefighters searched the remainder of the residence and determined there were no more victims, and the fire was quickly put out, he said.
“A common area was damaged — the rest of the damage was initially caused by smoke,” Wiley said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
