Firefighter suffers minor injury after recreational fire spreads to building in Miami County

Local News
By , Staff Writer
29 minutes ago

A building fire in Monroe Twp. in Miami County Thanksgiving night left one firefighter with a minor injury.

Reports of a grass fire to close to a building sent Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services to the 2400 block of W. Monroe Concord Road at 7:13 p.m., according to a press release from the fire department.

It was initially described as a “miscellaneous fire and upgraded to a structure fire,” TCFES said. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames.

Crews managed to contain the large fire to the grass field and building.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury but was treated and released. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was a recreational fire that was left unattended in changing winds and extremely dry conditions, TCFES said.

Additional crews from West Milton Fire Department and Bethel Fire Department assisted.

