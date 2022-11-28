Firefighter suffers minor injury after recreational fire spreads to building in Miami County

A building fire in Monroe Twp. in Miami County Thanksgiving night left one firefighter with a minor injury.
Reports of a grass fire to close to a building sent Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services to the 2400 block of W. Monroe Concord Road at 7:13 p.m., according to a press release from the fire department.
It was initially described as a “miscellaneous fire and upgraded to a structure fire,” TCFES said. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames.
Crews managed to contain the large fire to the grass field and building.
A firefighter sustained a minor injury but was treated and released. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was a recreational fire that was left unattended in changing winds and extremely dry conditions, TCFES said.
Additional crews from West Milton Fire Department and Bethel Fire Department assisted.
