Firefighters to receive 501 carbon monoxide detectors this year

The Firefighters & Company Federal Credit Union will distribute 501 carbon monoxide detectors to fire departments in Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties.
Dayton, Trotwood, Vandalia, Butler Twp., Miami Valley Fire District, Tipp City, Troy and New Lebanon fire departments will receive the CO detectors that will go to local residents.
“Some of the fire departments have shared stories about calls they have responded to, that a CO detector we may have donated possibly helped save a life,” Shannon O’Neill, marketing manager for the credit union said in a release from the credit union. “You don’t think that this donation can have that kind of an impact, but the departments tell me that it has.”
CO is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause injury and death.
Since 2016, $42,000 has been raised and more than 3,000 detectors donated to local fire departments as the initiative started “as a way to give back a part of the funds that the credit union collects for a skip-a-pay program their members participate in every year,” the release stated.
CO detectors will be presented Tuesday to the Dayton Fire Department.
