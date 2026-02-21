First-ever Montgomery County Local Foods Conference to be hosted next week in Dayton

Breaking: Family of Ashley Flynn releases statement, requests privacy

The first-ever local food conference by Montgomery County will take place on Feb. 24 in Dayton to welcome farmers, institutional buyers and community partners alike.

The conference will take place at Calumet Center, located on 580 Calumet Lane, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on that day.

The event will bring together participants from across the Miami Valley, connecting local farmers with stores, restaurants, schools, hospitals and other institutions that purchase locally grown food, according to a release from Montgomery County’s Office of Strategic Initiatives.

The office said the conference is hosted in partnership with the Montgomery County Office of Strategic Initiatives, the Montgomery County Food Equity Coalition and The Ohio State University (OSU) Extension.

“The conference will focus on building a stronger, more resilient regional food system, one that improves food access while creating economic opportunity for local farmers,” the office said.

