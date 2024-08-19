First supermoon of this year set for this afternoon through Wednesday

If you like looking at unique space occurrences, check out today’s full moon this afternoon — a rare supermoon, blue moon — that will appear full through early Wednesday, according to NASA.
This month’s full moon is a supermoon, as coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. It is a “full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.” It will happen at 2:26 p.m.
NASA said these moons are the biggest and brightest of the year, which adds to public interest.
It’s also a blue moon. Although NASA said the moon will not look blue, as the third full moon in a season with four full moons, it is called a blue moon. Since the 1940s, the term blue moon also has been used for the second full moon in a month that has two full moons.
Today’s supermoon also is the the first of four consecutive supermoons this year with full moons in September and October virtually tied for the closest of the year.
As the full moon for August, it also is known as the sturgeon moon, named by the Algonquin tribes in what is now the northeastern U.S. for the large fish that were more easily caught this time of year in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water.
