First-time cardholders can save on back-to-school shopping

Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

Free standard shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders;

The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards;

No late, annual, or over-limit fees;

Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.

Online community Hub beefed up

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service has beefed up its online community Hub with BE FIT Connect, where Soldiers, Airmen and military families can find information on healthy living at their fingertips.

Through BE FIT Connect, shoppers can find exercise videos, health tips and links to content on the Exchange’s Facebook page and BE FIT merchandise on ShopMyExchange.com. They can also link to the BE FIT online sales publication.

Among its features, BE FIT Connect offers fitness advice and demonstrations from BE FIT ambassadors Roy Montez and retired Sgt. Maj. Edward Bell and his wife, Lisa.

At-home workouts, interval and marathon training tips, gear and hydration advice are all part of the BE FIT Connect community.

Exchange shoppers can click on a beating heartbeat icon to fitness-related products on ShopMyExchange.com and access online sales.

“BE FIT Connect helps build a sense of community among our Airmen, Soldiers and their families and demonstrates the Exchange’s commitment to fitness,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Providing healthy choices enhances the Exchange’s mission of helping all who serve to stay fit to fight.”

The Exchange’s BE FIT initiative highlights better-for-you dining grab-and-go options and provides an assortment of fitness gear and wellness services for Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, Veterans and military family members. The program empowers military customers, their families and the broader military community to make healthy lifestyle choices.

Exchange celebrates 125th anniversary with 3 sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating its 125th anniversary by giving Soldiers, Airmen and their families a chance to win prizes in three sweepstakes worth $20,448.

Shoppers can enter the following sweepstakes:

· Amazon Echo Sweepstakes – Five grand-prize winners will take home an Amazon Echo Show 5, and another 125 winners will be awarded Amazon Echo Dots in a sweepstakes valued at $6,698. Sweepstakes run through Aug. 23, and winners will be selected via a random drawing that will take place no later than Aug. 28.

· 125th Anniversary Tactical Sweepstakes – 88 winners will be awarded a $125 Exchange gift card in a sweepstakes worth $11,000. The sweepstakes ends Aug. 23. Winners will be chosen no later than Sept. 4.

· Trolls World Tour Sweepstakes – Through Aug. 21, eligible shoppers can enter to win one of 50 gift baskets in the Trolls World Tour Sweepstakes worth $2,750. Winners will be selected by a random drawing held by Aug. 28.

“As the Exchange celebrates its 125th anniversary, these sweepstakes are an exciting way to thank the military community for being part of our family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Airmen, Soldiers, retirees and veterans who shop the Exchange help make the benefit strong.”

Military shoppers and honorably discharged veterans can enter all three sweepstakes at http://www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on the final day of the sweepstakes.