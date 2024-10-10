Fisher-Price recalls more than 2 million infant swings; 5 deaths reported

The swing should never be used for sleep, and blankets or other bedding materials should never be added, even after the headrest and body support insert have been removed. Parents and caregivers should never use any inclined seated products, such as swings, gliders, soothers and rockers, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained or with bedding material due to the risk of suffocation.

Between 2012 and 2022 there were five deaths reported involving infants 1 to 3 months old when the product was used for sleep. In most of these cases, the infants were unrestrained and bedding materials were added to the swing.

The recalled Snuga Swing is an infant swing with a front to back and side-to-side motion. The swing has 90 degrees of rotation, two seat back positions and folds up for storage. The Snuga Swing platform has 21 models, which feature the same design with minor differences in fabric colors and toy accessories. The model number and name are printed on the underside of the swing motor housing.

Fisher-Price will provide a $25 refund to consumers who remove and destroy the headrest and body support insert. Instructions can be found at www.service.mattel.com. For more information, call 855-853-6224.