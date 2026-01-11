Five decades of fun — Troy Strawberry Festival unveils anniversary logo

“The Troy Strawberry Festival brings together over 100,000 visitors each year to celebrate local tradition, support area nonprofits and enjoy a vibrant weekend in historic downtown Troy and along the Great Miami River,” said Kathi Roetter, executive director of the chamber.

The new logo will be featured on promotional materials, merchandise and festival branding.

“For five decades, the Troy Strawberry Festival has showcased the very best of our community — our volunteers, our nonprofits, our small businesses and the incredible spirit that defines Troy,” Roetter said. “We are honored to celebrate 50 years of tradition while continuing to raise essential funds for the local nonprofit organizations that make our community stronger.”

Since its founding in 1977, the festival has served as a major fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations, who operate the food booths enjoyed by festival visitors. Proceeds directly support programming, services and mission-driven work throughout Miami County. Numerous organization say the festival is their largest – and sometimes only – fundraiser for the year.

The 2026 festival will continue to feature the hallmark elements attendees know and love — including food vendors, arts and craft booths, live entertainment and family-friendly activities — while recognizing the history and legacy of the past 50 years, Roetter said. The festival is held downtown, focused on the Public Square, as well as the adjacent Great Miami River levee.

“We are excited to join with the Troy Chamber of Commerce as they celebrate the 50th Troy Strawberry Festival in June,” said Troy Mayor Robin Oda. “Fifty years of fun, music, gathering with friends and family, great food and supporting the nonprofit organizations in Troy. Also 50 years of tradition, of memories old and new... the festival has had a huge impact both locally and regionally. Congratulations, Troy Strawberry Festival,” she said.

To stay up to date on local events, exhibits and other America250 projects that communities are planning, follow the Miami County Visitors Bureau on Facebook and Instagram. Information also is available at HomeGrownGreat.com.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.