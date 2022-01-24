Five Rivers MetroParks creates new land conservation fund

MetroParks has about 18 parks, 11 conservation areas and operates the 2nd Street Market, and its parks and facilities welcomed about 3.8 million visitors in 2020.

The agency also manages more than 160 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, as well as 42 miles of river corridor.

The Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation says it has created a new Land Conservation Endowment Fund, which will help the park agency maintain existing habitats, connect parks, protect and improve access to the rivers and make strategic property acquisitions.

Established in 2014, the MetroParks foundation is a nonprofit that seeks to help secure philanthropic funding for special programming, projects and an endowment.

The MetroParks foundation has about $905,800 in the bank and received about $612,000 in donations last year.

The foundation created the new endowment fund after acquiring 62 acres of property near Frederick Pike and Needmore Road, which is close to the Stillwater River and Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.

Caption A man and his dog take a walk on a very chilly Friday afternoon at Deeds Point MetroPark. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Caption A man and his dog take a walk on a very chilly Friday afternoon at Deeds Point MetroPark. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The previous owners of the property, Bill Whitesell and his mother, Abby, sold it to the MetroParks for much less than its fair market value, and the family donated the remainder of the value to the MetroParks foundation, which it used to create the new fund.

The property acquisition also supports a natural buffer between the Stillwater River and a developed area, and MetroParks this spring expects to begin working to transition the property from an agriculture use to a natural area, such as through the planting of native grasses and wildflowers.

The new fund will be used solely for land conservation.

About 80% of MetroParks’ funding comes from a countywide property tax levy, but donations are an important source of revenue, Larsen said.

“Raising money through charitable giving for the parks is critical,” she said. “The foundation provides a way for our community to help support education, recreation and conservation projects and programs in our parks that we wouldn’t be able to do otherwise.”