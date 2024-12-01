Five Rivers MetroParks: Levy is about ‘taking care of what we have’

The Five Rivers MetroParks Board members discussed plans for the next year at their November meeting, with financial health being a major component of their 2025 strategic plan.

MetroParks manages 35 locations, including 18 MetroParks, the 2nd Street Market, eight conservation areas and eight sections of the region’s paved trail network.

With the new levy, MetroParks is projected to bring in $36 million in revenue in 2025. Overall, MetroParks’ budget will see a significant increase in funds allocated to capital, jumping from 7% of the total budget in 2024 to a projected 20% in 2025.

According to 2025 plans, MetroParks will be spending 64% of its capital budget on projects geared toward repair and rehabilitation.

Some of these projects include repair and replacement work at Island MetroPark, as well as other major proposed projects such as replacing the playground at Eastwood MetroPark and replacing the restrooms at Wesleyan, Possum Creek, Germantown, Wegerzyn, Englewood and Aullwood MetroParks.

Another 27% will go toward the rehabilitation and repair of equipment, and the remaining 9% of its capital budget will cover new projects. These new projects — including work on the Vandalia connector bikeway and the Wolf Creek Bikeway — are efforts that MetroParks is contractually obligated to complete.

Five Rivers MetroParks this November asked Montgomery County voters to approve a second tax levy for the park system to address a backlog of tens of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance needs, with officials warning that major budget and program cuts could be in store without new funding.

Voters approved the 1-mill, 10-year property tax levy that will generate more than $14 million annually by a 62-38 ratio. The approved 1-mill tax measure will cost the owner of a $100,000 property in Montgomery County $35 per year.

MetroParks also has a 2-mill levy that was approved in 2018 that costs homeowners $45.75 per $100,000 valuation. Five Rivers MetroParks operated on a $22 million budget last year, according to its 2023 financial report. Roughly $19.3 million of this was supplied by levy funds.

“It was a busy year for the agency, and we’re very proud of what everyone here has managed to accomplish, along with our board of park commissioners, the successful passage of the levy just a few short weeks ago, speaks volumes of the support from our community for Five Rivers MetroParks,” Hesser said. “Addressing the financial health of the organization certainly took the bulk of the focus.”

MetroParks made $1.5 million in cost-saving measures for 2024. Most impacted by this was personnel-related costs. The park system — which typically has roughly 300 part-time and full-time positions — held off on hiring 20 positions that had been vacated. This includes administrative positions and park ranger jobs, among other positions.

The park system will seek park rangers, a director of parks, a sponsorship manager, and a couple of other positions, but it’s reevaluating other positions and internship opportunities. The park system will also be evaluating compensation for employees, among other measures to retain staff.