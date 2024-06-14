Flag Day: How to properly care for and dispose of American flags

American flags are supposed to be “retired” in a special and respectful way. Many veterans organizations hold ceremonies dedicated to retiring American flags. In these ceremonies, the flags are inspected, dipped in kerosene, hung and then burned — in the proper way, according to Kelly.

Kelly said that Post 746 will take any American flag, no matter the size, to be retired. Flag retirement ceremonies are important, Kelly said, because many people don’t know how to properly and respectfully dispose of their American flags.

“That flag means a lot more to millions of people that sacrificed themselves for that thing for someone to say, ‘Oh, my flag’s unserviceable, I’m just going to throw them in the trash,’” Kelly said.

Many veterans organizations, like Clark County’s American Legion Post 286, hold their flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day, but Post 746 instead holds it on July 4.

What is Flag Day?

Flag Day celebrates June 14, 1777, when the American flag’s original design was first thought up by the Continental Congress. The holiday has a long history, and was first formally observed in 1949.

What are some practices for general flag treatment?

Aside from flag disposal, there are many aspects to proper flag treatment as well.

Kelly takes his nylon flag down during inclement weather as to not damage it. He also adds that an American flag should never touch the ground and is considered ‘tainted’ and needs to be replaced if it does.

If storing an American flag, it should be folded in a proper triangle, with only the blue and white stars showing, and flags should be inspected daily, according to Kelly.