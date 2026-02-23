Flights delayed, canceled at Dayton airport as winter storm hits East Coast

The Dayton International Airport has some flights canceled or delayed Monday morning as a winter storm hit the East Coast.
As of 8:30 a.m., the airport had six departures and four arrivals delayed or canceled.
The flights involved Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C., the Philadelphia International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Anyone who needs to check the status of their flight can visit flydayton.com/flights/.
Blizzard conditions were reported on the East Coast as a Nor’easter moved through the region, bringing heavy snowfall and wind gusts of 40 to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm is expected to cause hazardous traveling conditions in multiple states, including New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.
Here are the latest Key Messages for the ongoing major winter storm forecast to produce blizzard conditions from the coastal Mid-Atlantic to Maine through Monday. Be sure to stay safe and check https://t.co/QoghhWuzWz for the latest local forecast. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/TmnD3mOpvx— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 22, 2026
