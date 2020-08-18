‘Flying the President’ exhibit highlights Air Force One crews, memorabilia

This permanent exhibit, which will be located in the museum’s Presidential Gallery, also focuses on the crew responsible for the mission of flying the president of the United States – the 89th Airlift Wing. Stationed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and operating by their motto – “Perfection is Our Standard,” the crew provides airlift for the president, as well as senior executive staff, high-ranking government officials and foreign dignitaries.

Presidential Service Badges that were awarded to members of the flight crew, an Air Force One crew bag and many of the crew’s uniform items can also be seen on display.

According to Museum Curator Christina Douglass, seeing these artifacts will allow visitors to personally connect to one of the Air Force’s most important and visible missions.

“It is quite an honor for those chosen to fly on board Air Force One,” said Douglass. “The plane represents every American citizen, and the women and men of the Presidential Airlift Group and the 89th Airlift Wing execute their duties with professionalism and precision, whether you’re the president of the United States or a guest.”

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.