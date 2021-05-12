Food desert no more: Gem City Market opens for business

Many customers said the Gem City Market will greatly reduce their travel time to grocery shop and they believe in the store’s mission and want it to succeed.

On Wednesday, the market opened to much acclaim and celebration.

Community members danced and clapped as a DJ played music outside the store, and the crowd roared when people started being let in.

Within minutes of opening, lines began to form at the checkout counters that quickly snaked deep into the aisles.

There also was a line to get into the store.

Michael Knote, 38, of Dayton, was the market’s first customer, and he purchased a couple of deli sandwiches and bottled water.

Knote said he wanted to be part of this historic moment and support the market.

Knote usually buys groceries online or at Dorothy Lane Market, but he said he will make a point to shop at this store, which is just a few miles from his home.

“Considering there aren’t a lot of places to shop, this is everything,” he said.