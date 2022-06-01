Food Market opens in heart of Trotwood, addressing ‘food desert’ issues

“We’ve had people in the community telling us they cannot get a grocery in this area,” Singh said. “There was a Foodtown that closed awhile ago, so looking at that, we thought we should open (a new store), so that we can help the community.”

Earlier this year, the Dollar General at 5118 Salem Ave. closed, adding to a lack of options in the area for food shopping. In terms of full grocery stores, Trotwood has the Drexel Foodtown store after a second location on Main Street went out of business in 2019.

Many Trotwood residents travel to Kroger and Meijer in Englewood, but this option isn’t as realistic for those without cars. Singh said Main Street Food Market’s location is accessible for drivers as well as those on foot.

“(The Main Street Food Market) creates a convenient option to access fresh produce and other food items for the community. It is our hope that costs remain competitive for residents,” said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum.

The market is located in an area of Trotwood that’s experiencing a period of rapid growth.

“This is a good location. It’s kind of in the middle of town, so it’s convenient for a lot of people,” Singh said. “The area is building up, which is nice for the city and community.”

Across the street, less than 400 yards from the market, is the new Trotwood location of the Dayton Metro Public Library. Next to the library, construction on the new Goodwill Easter Seals West Campus Community Services Center is underway. Also under construction just down the road is a new Montgomery County municipal courts building at 875 E. Main St.

“We think this shows how viable our community is and will continue to be,” Kellum said. “With additional growth, we look forward to seeing the expansion of services and amenities.”

The Singh family has taken to social media to spread the word about the new market, with a post in the Trotwood Friends community group amassing 1,000 shares and over 150 comments from residents.

“This store was a much-needed necessity in Trotwood,” one comment reads, with another Trotwood resident saying they’ll no longer need to travel to Walmart to shop for food items.

The Singhs also own a Marathon gas station on West Third Street, and its success pushed the family to open the market.

“We get a lot of people from the area who come to the gas station every day, so that really motivated us,” Singh said. “We want to help the community and appreciate their support, as well.”