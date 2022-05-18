Food pantry at Dayton’s Edison Elementary to help families

There is no limit on how often students and families can visit the pantry, but they must make an appointment to come, DPS officials said. If transportation is an issue, the district plans to deliver the food.

The school’s Family Resource Coordinator, Liz Swanson, will ensure the pantry is always stocked with items for families and handle any requested deliveries.

The pantry includes items like peanut butter, packaged snacks, milk, juice and frozen pre-made meals from Miami Valley Meals. Families have a choice in what they take from the pantry. Later this summer, the pantry will also include fresh produce from the Possum Creek MetroPark garden.

Swanson said when she was hired at the beginning of the school year, district staff told her a food pantry was a priority. She found grants and partnerships to make it happen.

Caption From the right, Molly Lunne, Liz Swanson, Elizabeth Lolli, Wyetta Hayden and Dr. Terress Monroe cut the ribbon on a new food pantry at Edison Elementary School on Broadway St. Wednesday 18, 2022. Dayton Public Schools in partnership with the Foodbank, Miami Valley Meals, Hall Hunger Initiative, Five Rivers Metroparks and the YMCA helped initiate the food pantry. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER

The food pantry was made possible with support from The Foodbank, Miami Valley Meals, Hall Hunger Initiative, Five Rivers MetroParks and the YMCA, DPS said.

Lolli said the school plans to send out an all-call for parents and send flyers home with students to make families aware of the available resource.

The pantry is open through the summer for delivery only. Contact Edison Elementary at 937-542-4540.

How to get help

Dayton Public Schools has a free meal program during the summer for students. More information can be found on the school’s website.