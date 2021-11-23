Foodbank, Levin Foundations helps hundreds with Thanksgiving meal

HARRISON TWP. — The Dayton Foodbank Inc. held a mass food giveaway Tuesday for Miami Valley residents in need ahead of the holiday.
Hundreds of visitors to the giveaway received a frozen turkey and an assortment of food items to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
According to Foodbank Inc. development and marketing manager Lauren Tappel, volunteers and foodbank staff distributed enough food to feed around 1,000 families. The mass giveaway was made possible through monetary donations, and was sponsored by the Levin Family Foundation.
“The Levin family helped us pay for the turkeys today, which is a big expense, so we’re thrilled about that,” Tappel said. "
Tappel said around 85 people volunteered for the drive-thru event, which was held at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. Volunteers manned two food lines with eight different food stations, including for dairy, potatoes, onions, baked goods, and more. Visitors drove through with their trunks open and food was placed inside in order to keep the line moving throughout the event.
Credit: Jim Noelker
“All morning, I’ve received calls asking if we need more volunteers,” Tappel said Tuesday morning. “The Dayton community rocks. We are two days from Thanksgiving, we’re outside, and it’s not a particularly warm day, but we have a lot of people willing to come out and help.”
Volunteers Karen and Shea Morris of Bellbrook said they volunteer together often.
“This is my first mass distribution,” Shea said. “It just makes me feel really good on the inside and it makes everyone else feel good, too, and it’s good to talk to everyone in the community.”
Foodbank Inc. warehouse specialist Shane Waddle was on site Tuesday morning unloading food for the giveaway. He said it’s an honor to work for a company whose sole objective is to help those in need.
“We at the Foodbank, along with our partner agencies, we work to resolve the hunger issue in the community,” Waddle said. “No one should go hungry; that’s our mission.”
About the Author