Foodbank, Levin Foundations helps hundreds with Thanksgiving meal

Caption Hundreds of cars lined North DIxie Dr. Tuesday Nov. 23 for a turkey giveaway supported by the Foodbank Inc. and the Levin Family Foundation. Around a 1,000 turkeys were handed out at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“All morning, I’ve received calls asking if we need more volunteers,” Tappel said Tuesday morning. “The Dayton community rocks. We are two days from Thanksgiving, we’re outside, and it’s not a particularly warm day, but we have a lot of people willing to come out and help.”

Volunteers Karen and Shea Morris of Bellbrook said they volunteer together often.

“This is my first mass distribution,” Shea said. “It just makes me feel really good on the inside and it makes everyone else feel good, too, and it’s good to talk to everyone in the community.”

Foodbank Inc. warehouse specialist Shane Waddle was on site Tuesday morning unloading food for the giveaway. He said it’s an honor to work for a company whose sole objective is to help those in need.

“We at the Foodbank, along with our partner agencies, we work to resolve the hunger issue in the community,” Waddle said. “No one should go hungry; that’s our mission.”