BreakingNews
Foodbank to give out food at Salem Mall in Trotwood tomorrow
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Foodbank to give out food at Salem Mall in Trotwood tomorrow

The Foodbank, Inc. along with nearly 200 volunteers from CareSource served over 1,000 families at the University of Dayton Arena Mass food distribution Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The Foodbank, Inc. along with nearly 200 volunteers from CareSource served over 1,000 families at the University of Dayton Arena Mass food distribution Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago

The Foodbank, Inc. will be passing out food to Trotwood-area residents in need of assistance tomorrow at the Salem Mall.

The drive-thru food distribution will include fresh produce, proteins, grains and more. The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. and clients should wait until noon to arrive.

Clients will pull into the Salem Mall from Shiloh Springs Road and be directed toward the back of the property by Foodbank staff. The Foodbank recommends clients leave space in the backseat of their vehicle or trunk for staff to put food.

ExploreFree school lunch signups slow since return to pre-COVID income-based policy

The event is sponsored by CareSource and is part of a series of additional food distributions aimed to support local communities with a high concentration of food insecurity, according to a press release. Additional events will take place throughout the rest of the year and are in addition to the Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry program, which gives out food at events in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties each month.

“We are grateful that we can offer these additional opportunities to support families who need it,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “The City of Trotwood is terrific asset to the Greater Dayton area, full of economic growth and progress. It is also a community that has high levels of food insecurity due to historic disinvestment. We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors.”

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton: Who has the best Mexican food? Here are the finalists
2
La Niña winter predicted, bringing Ohio a colder, wetter season than...
3
Air Force 75th anniversary: How Dayton saved what became...
4
Dayton School Board approves former administrator as new business...
5
Chamber to conduct crime study; 5 Ohio cities among deadliest in US

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top