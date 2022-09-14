Foodbank to give out food at Salem Mall in Trotwood tomorrow

The event is sponsored by CareSource and is part of a series of additional food distributions aimed to support local communities with a high concentration of food insecurity, according to a press release. Additional events will take place throughout the rest of the year and are in addition to the Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry program, which gives out food at events in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties each month.

“We are grateful that we can offer these additional opportunities to support families who need it,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “The City of Trotwood is terrific asset to the Greater Dayton area, full of economic growth and progress. It is also a community that has high levels of food insecurity due to historic disinvestment. We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors.”