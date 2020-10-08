For 29 years, commissaries have served military community in good, bad times

Before the creation of DeCA, military commissaries were run by the individual military services. The Navy and Marine Corps opened their first stores in 1909 and 1910, respectively. The Air Force inherited their stores from the Army Air Corps in 1947 and 1948.

By the mid-1970s each of the separate services was running their own commissaries:

· The Troop Support Agency, or TSA, ran the Army stores.

· The Navy Resale System Support Office, or NAVRESSO, ran the Navy and Marine Corp stores.

· The Air Force Commissary Service, or AFCOMS, ran the Air Force stores.

· The U.S. Coast Guard operated smaller scale stores inside exchanges.

In 1989 Congress directed the Department of Defense to conduct a study on the separate military commissary systems and as a result it was recommended that all of the separate systems be brought together into one agency in order to save money and improve customer service, establishing DeCA on May 15, 1990.

On Oct. 1, 1991, DeCA assumed control of all military commissaries from its headquarters at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Over the past 29 years many changes have evolved in the commissaries, including self-checkouts, digital coupons, the addition of private label brands, and now the ongoing rollout of an Internet-ordering/curbside pickup program known as CLICK2GO.

The list of eligible commissary shoppers has also changed. In addition to a patronage group that includes active-duty military and retirees and their spouses, active-duty Reserves and National Guard, the benefit now extends to disabled veterans.

With all the changes, to include a COVID-19 pandemic, DeCA’s mission continues to provide annual savings – currently at more than 23 percent – and deliver the benefit as efficiently as possible, Moore said.

“Throughout its history DeCA has earned a great reputation for serving the military community in good and bad times,” Moore said. “Our employees have shown their dedication and innovation, combined with the support of our industry partners, in keeping commissary shelves stocked amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”